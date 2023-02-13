Meet Dipali Goenka, CEO whose husband BK Goenka bought flat for Rs 240 crore; net worth, business details

Three Sixty West: Dipali Goenka is the wife of BK Goenka.

BK Goenka of the Welspun group has bought a flat in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 240 crore. The house is worth more than even Ratan Tata's house. The value of Ratan Tata's house is Rs 150 crore. The penthouse is situated in Mumbai's Worli. It is a triple-decker penthouse that is located in the 63rd, 64th and 65th storeys of the Three Sixty West building in Worli. The penthouse has a total area of 30000 square feet. The industrialist plans to live in the luxury apartment in Mumbai.

In 2015, the Jindal family had bought a house worth Rs 160 crore. The size of the house was 10000 square feet. In 2022, actor Ranbir Kapoor bought a house for Rs 119 crore. In December 2022, Devvrat Developers bought five luxury apartments for Rs 113 crore. Who is BK Goenka? Who is Dipali Goenka, his wife?

BK Goenka was born in 1966 in Haryana's Hisar. His Welspun Group has interests in textiles, steel, infrastructure, Renewable Energy, Warehousing, and Oil and Gas Sectors. He started his company in 1985. His company now has businesses in 50 countries. So far, it is the most expensive flat ever sold in the country.

"An unparalleled range of lifestyle experiences are made available through Club 360. Spread across two levels, it has contrasting zones for sports, fitness, kids’ activities and adventure at one end and leisure, lounging and relaxation at the other," the builder said on its website.

Dipali Goenka is the wife of BK Goenka. She is the CEO and MD of the Welspun India Limited. Her LinkedIn account says she is known for her dynamic leadership and passion for people. Her company is one of the world's largest home textile companies in the world. She was ranked by Forbes as one of the 16th most powerful businesswoman in Asia.

Her company is the biggest supplier to the United States of bed, bath and rug products.

She adopts the customer-first approach towards work. She also works on developing a good culture within the company. Her profile describes herself as a CEO with a soul. She is also into philanthropy.

According to Forbes, BK Goenka has a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars.

The Three Sixty West project has two buildings. One will be a residential project, the other will house a luxury hotel.