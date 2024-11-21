In 2022, Zupee reached a valuation of $600 million after completing its Series B funding round, which raised Rs 760 crore ($102 million), following an earlier investment of Rs 30 crore.

Dilsher Malhi, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, is the founder of one of India's fastest-growing companies, which has achieved a valuation exceeding Rs 5,000 crore (over $600 million) within just five years of its establishment. His company Zupee has successfully raised $122 million in funding and has partnered with prominent players in the digital space, including Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms.



Originally from Bikaner, Rajasthan, Dilsher graduated with a degree in Chemical Engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Following his time as a research assistant at IIT-K, he worked as a research associate at EPFL in Switzerland. In 2018, he co-founded the gaming platform Zupee alongside Siddhant Saurabh. At just 27 years old, Dilsher was recognized in the 2023 list of

India's Top 200 self-made entrepreneurs by IDFC First and Hurun India.

In 2022, Zupee reached a valuation of $600 million after completing its Series B funding round, which raised Rs 760 crore ($102 million), following an earlier investment of Rs 30 crore. The partnership with Jio Platforms, led by Akash Ambani, was described by Dilsher as a strategic collaboration that included revenue-sharing arrangements without any equity stake. Zupee operates in the competitive online gaming market alongside established brands like Dream11 and Mobile Premier League.