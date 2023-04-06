Meet Dilkhush Singh, rickshawpuller-turned-CEO who employs IIT, IIM employees, launched 'Uber of Bihar'

Dilkhush Singh: As of now, they are offering to-and-fro services from Patna. (Photo: LinkedIn)

Dilkhush Singh's story is surreal. He has studied till Class 12 but he can give IITians and IIM-educated corporate leaders a run for their money. He used to pull a rickshaw. He also sold vegetables to make ends meet. Today, he gives salary to people from IITs and IIMs. He runs a very successful cab business. Here's how he earns his money.

He is from a village in Saharsa. The name of his company is RodBez. He is the founder and CEO of the company. His company provides cabs in Bihar. It is, however, different from Uber and Ola. While Ola and Uber focusses on intra-city travel, his company provides services to those who want to go at a distance of over 50 km.

His company is a cab aggregator. They have tie ups with travel companies as well as individual cab drivers. They ask cab drivers to pick passengers on their way back from trips. Because they come without passengers on their return trips, they get ready to charge lower than the market prices.

Customers then pay 40 percent lesser fares. Every customer saves at least Rs 1500 per trip, he told GNT.

He started his business as Arya Go cabs. When he got Rodbez's idea, he quot his previous company. He began the company with a Tata Nano car. Over the last 6 months, they have raised money at a valuation of crores. He said the valuation will reach Rs 20 crore. His next target is Rs 100 crore valuation.

As of now, they are offering to-and-fro services from Patna.

He told the channel that he ensures that drivers are properly compensated. He said a driver can make between Rs 55000-60000 per month through his platform.

He said he has people from IIT and IIMs working in his company. He said he has employees from IIT Guwahati. He said many people from IIMs are working part-time at his office. They have recently received a funding of Rs 40 lakhs. They will use the money to make their supply-chain robust and hire more employees.

He told the channel that he used to pull a rickshaw. He also sold vegetables in Patna. He once went to give an interview for a peon's job. He was asked to identify Apple's logo.