Meet Dilkhush Kumar, vegetable peddler now turned entrepreneur also known as Bihar's startup king and creator of RodBez

Picture: Dilkhush Kumar's LinkedIn

Meet Dilkhush Kumar, the startup king of Bihar, India. With an Uber-like service designed for small towns, Kumar has become a major player in India's booming startup ecosystem. The now 29-year-old ran a vegetable stall in Patna and pulled rickshaws in Delhi seven years ago. Today, he is the creator and CEO of RodBez, an app-based startup that connects rural and urban areas.

Kumar's success story is a testament to the potential of India's startup environment. After the United States and the United Kingdom, India ranks third on the global list of nations with the biggest startup ecosystems. In 2019 alone, the number of startups in India increased by 1300, with the number of tech startups reaching 9300.

RodBez is Kumar's second business venture in seven years, and he has drawn on strategies from industry leaders like Uber and Ola while adding a distinctly rural flavour. The platform offers one-way taxi, taxi pool, and carpool services, with customers paying more for longer distances.

Kumar's vision for RodBez is to establish connections between cities and villages across India, from Kerala to Kashmir. He has entrusted the startup with his entire life's assets and has relied on the generosity of well-wishers to get it off the ground.

Despite the challenges of the startup world, Kumar remains optimistic about the future of his company and the potential for startups in India. With his entrepreneurial spirit and innovative ideas, he is a true trailblazer in the Indian startup ecosystem.

