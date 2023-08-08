Headlines

Meet man with Rs 4100 crore net worth who gave Rs 2300 crore stake to employee, lost everything to drought, then...

As a young man, Dilip Suryavanshi never wanted to work for someone. His father was in the police force.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 01:26 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh-based Dilip Buildcon has released its first quarter financial results. The construction giant's total sales in 3 months was Rs 2200 crore. Their net profit was Rs 12.31 crore. The results were announced months after the firm bagged an infrastructure project from the MP government worth Rs 700 crore. The company was founded by Dilip Suryavanshi. His partner, Devendra Jain, also has a very interesting growth story.

Dilip Suryavanshi is Chairman and Managing Director at Dilip Buildcon Ltd. He has a total experience of 44 years. He holds a Master's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Jabalpur. He founded the company in 1987. It got incorporated in 2006. The original name of the firm was Dilip Builders. 

The company that constructs residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange as well as the National Stock Exchange.

As a young man, Suryavanshi never wanted to work for someone. His father was in the police force.

He joined his brother's soya bean factory in Bhopal after his studies in 1979. The business had to be closed down due to a drought.

He later started his construction company.

In 1995, he hired a 21-year-old engineer Devendra Jain. He later realised his importance and made him a partner with 31 percent stake in the business, reported Forbes. 

Jain did his engineering from Vikram University, Ujjain.

Both Suryavanshi and Jain are millionaires. 

According to Hurun list 2021, Jain's net worth was Rs 2300 crore. Suryavanshi's net worth was Rs 4100 crore.

