Meet Mumbai's second richest man with Rs 1,49,000 crore net worth who started business with Rs 10000

Dilip Sanghvi also acquired US-based Ocular Technologies in 2016. In 2021, the form acquired the rights to sell Winlevi

In 1983, Dilip Shanghvi borrowed around Rs 10,000 from his father to start a company to make psychiatric drugs. Cut to 2023, the company has become India’s most valuable pharma outfit. The name of the company is Sun Pharma. Sanghvi is one of India’s richest men and is the second richest person in Mumbai.

He doesn’t have a fancy business education. Despite that, Dilip Sanghvi built Sun Pharma into a behemoth.

Between 2014 and 2018, his company faced the toughest time since its existence. The firm faced pressed in the US market, faced FDA-related issues. In 2018, its profit plunged to Rs 2096 crore.

However, despite the challenges, Dilip Sanghvi persevered. In 2023, the company’s profit was a whopping Rs 8474 crore. His strategy was to focus on specialty drugs.

Sanghvi also acquired US-based Ocular Technologies in 2016. In 2021, the form acquired the rights to sell Winlevi. In 2023, the firm acquired Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million.

It also had acquired Ranbaxy for a whopping 4 billion dollars.

In FY 2023, his company earned Rs 7147 crore revenue from the speciality drugs business.

Dilip Sanghvi is net worth is a whopping Rs 1,49,000 crore.

He comes from a Jain family. His father was a small businessman in Kolkata. He has a Bachelor of Commerce from the Calcutta University.

His father was a trader of medicines. He used to help his father. He later decided he would start manufacturing medicines. The very first year of operations, he did a business of Rs 7 lakh.

In 1993, his profit was Rs 4 crore. He used that money to set up a research centre.

He is the seventh richest person in India and the second richest in Mumbai – behind just Mukesh Ambani.