Business

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...

Now running his brand 'Saraam', Digvijay produces high-quality chocolates and has sold over two tons so far.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 09:42 AM IST

Meet 20-year-old who learnt chocolate making from Youtube, started business now worth over Rs 1 crore, he is from...
Photo: Instagram
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Digvijay Singh from Udaipur learned the art of chocolate-making through YouTube tutorials. Today, at just 20 years old, Digvijay has built a business that is valued at Rs 1 crore, selling his products under the brand name 'Saram'. This company now distributes chocolates across the country. Let’s explore Digvijay Singh's inspiring journey to success.

Digvijay's story illustrates how a passion can be transformed into a business. It all started during the pandemic when people were confined to their homes, leading many to explore new hobbies. Digvijay was among those individuals who decided to engage in something creative. After trying various activities, he chose to make chocolates at home. This small step taken at the age of 16 eventually led him to establish his own company.

Now running his brand 'Saraam', Digvijay produces high-quality chocolates and has sold over two tons so far. His clientele includes customers from cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Udaipur and Jaipur. What sets his chocolates apart is the incorporation of local fruits and spices such as jamun, saffron and berries, giving them a unique flavor that reflects Indian culinary traditions.

Born into a middle-class family in Udaipur, Digvijay always aspired to do something different. During the COVID lockdown, he decided to pursue chocolate-making. He shared this idea with his brother, Mahaveer Singh, who was eager to join him in this venture. At that time, neither Digvijay nor Mahaveer had any experience in chocolate-making. However, with the help of YouTube, Digvijay learned how to create chocolates and began sharing them with family and friends.

On Diwali, Digvijay's father purchased a car and received a chocolate box as a gift. Upon discovering that the showroom owner provided the same chocolate box with every car sale, Digvijay was inspired to reach out to hotel owners and car showrooms to sell his homemade chocolates.

In 2021, he received his first order for 1,000 chocolates from a car showroom. That same year marked the launch of his brand 'Saraam'. What started as a pastime has now evolved into a prominent chocolate brand with revenues reaching Rs 1 crore and over two tons of chocolate sold nationwide.

Digvijay sources cocoa from South India, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and also procures fruits from regions where they are grown—such as ber from Udaipur and kokum from Kerala. His delicious chocolates can be purchased online through the Saraam website and Instagram, as well as in stores located in Udaipur and Jaipur.

Digvijay's journey serves as an inspiration for those looking to turn their hobbies into successful careers.

