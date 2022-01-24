Meet Dhruvik Patel - Gujarat's leading serial entrepreneur who started young, now rising high

The digital world has started booming after this pandemic situation worldwide. Most of the youngsters have decided to give up their traditional 9-5 routine jobs and become their boss. Dhruvik Patel has shown the willpower of the youths of India in front of the world with a positive mindset.

Dhruvik is a 23-years-old, SEO Expert, blogger, and web developer from Ananda, Gujarat. He has come a long way from being an SEO executive to becoming the founder and CEO of a digital marketing firm that provides all marketing solutions worldwide. Since childhood, he had a keen interest in technology, he dreamed to set up his own company at the age of 13. Dhruvik worked in the past as an executive and left the job to become their boss.

In starting, he did freelancing and invested all the earned money in learning various other skillsets required to run his digital marketing agency.

He has helped many organizations and artists to grow their businesses digitally. Dhruvik has seen lots of ups and downs in his journey in the field of Digital marketing, but he didn't lose hope for becoming successful with all the ongoing challenges.

It is very difficult to find such energetic and visionary people like Dhruvik Patel who has a creative mind and sharp vision for the future. In a recent interview with Digital Guruji, he quoted that all of the game is just about product/service. If you provide value to the client then he will be good for your brand.

Someone has rightly said that when you do something, do it with all your heart or don’t do it at all. Many must have heard have his quote earlier and many believe in it but Dhruvik Patel is the one who adapted this saying in his life by learning every required skill that there is in the field of digital marketing to survive in the vast changing technology and became an expert in the field.

Dhruvik has acquired a lot of skillsets that include Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Amazon Web Services, Outsourcing Products, Generating Assets, Optimization of Sites, Growing YouTube Revenue, Creating Contents for publishers, PR & Marketing Campaigns for Politicians, Celebs, Artists, Entrepreneurs, etc. He left no stone unturned to learn all these skillsets so that non of his clients go somewhere else for their marketing requirements.

Patel is a true inspiration for the new young generation who want to pursue their career in digital media, his success story makes us learn that anyone can achieve his/her dreams if he/she work harder for their dreams.

