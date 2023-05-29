Meet Dhruv Malhotra, man who bought Rs 91 crore in Delhi from woman whose family net worth is over Rs 32000 crore

Dhruv Malhotra is a pass out of Delhi's Modern School. (File)

A director of Mankind Pharma, Poonam Juneja, recently sold a bungalow in Delhi's Vasant Vihar for Rs 91 crore. The area of the sprawling property is 1200 square yard. The property was bought by Dhruv Malhotra, Dakhsh Malhotra and Ranjana Malhotra of Everest Pressure and Vacuum Systems. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 4.85 crore, said a report. Vasant Vihar is one of the most expensive residential areas of the National Capital.

The area of the covered part of the property is 1501 square metres.

This comes weeks after AG Mukul Rohatgi's wife purchased a bungalow for Rs 160 crore in Delhi's Golf Links. Relaxo's Ritesh Dua sold a bungalow for Rs 70 crore in the same locality.

Poonam Juneja is the wife of Ramesh Juneja, the founder of Mankind Pharma. Last year, Forbes estimated the net worth of the Juneja family to be Rs 32,000 crore.

He founded the company with his brother. He used to worked as pharma salesman before he started the company.

Who is Dhruv Malhotra?

Dhruv Malhotra is a pass out of Delhi's Modern School. He did his graduation in engineering from Bengaluru's RV college.

He did a QA course, QSM 9001:2000. He also did a training course on Vacuum Technology and Process Application at the Cryo Engineering Centre, IIT.

Working for the Everest Group, he created a vertical in the Everest Group for developing import substitute.

His team, according to the company's website, created products like Low Temperature Used Oil Re-Refining System, Mechanical Vapour Recompression, Dry Screw Vacuum Pumping Systems etc.

Daksh Malhotra is a director in Everest Blowers Private Limited. He joined the company in 2009. He help his teams design products like Dry Screw Pumps , Big Size Blowers and Vacuum Boosters , MVR Blowers , Lube Oil Purification Vacuum Systems etc.

The company has 1376 customers.