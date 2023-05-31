Meet Dharmesh Shah, man with over Rs 8200 crore wealth who paid Rs 82 crore for a 'name'

Dharmesh Shah took admission in mechanical engineering in India but later moved to the United States. (File)

Dharmesh Shah is an Indian-American entrepreneur who founded HubSpot in 2006. He also writes a blog OnStartups.com which has 900000 subscribers. He most recently made headlines for buying a domain name for Rs 82 crore and later sold it at a profit. He donated over Rs 2 crore from the profit he earned from the transaction. The domain name that was sold for such a massive amount was Chat.com. Shah has had an interesting journey.

HubSpot is a software company which helps other firms manage digital marketing, sales and customer service. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014. Shah is the CTO of the company.

He owned 3.4 percent stake in the company in 2021 that was worth over 1 billion dollar (Rs 8200 crore).

Forbes reported that his net worth could be more as he earned money on Facebook shares. He also sold his first startup at 15 million dollars. The company's total revenue was 1.73 billion dollars in 2022..

Shah was born in India's Ankleshwar. His family moved to the United States and later to Canada. He later moved back to India to take care of his grandmother.

He took admission in mechanical engineering in India but later moved to the United States with his family.

He did BS, Computer Science, from the University of Alabama. He is his Master's degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

At MIT, he met his future business partner Brian Halligan.

They launched HubSpot in 2006. They focused on marketing using blogging and marketing events.

His partner owned 1.4 percent stake in HubSpot valued at 441 million dollars.