Meet Dhanraj Lovevanshi, man who quit 3 govt jobs now earns Rs 38 lakh farming

Dhanraj Lovevanshi has employed 40 men and women in his venture. (Photo: Facebook)

Government jobs are a dream for the Indian middle-class. Governments -- both state and center -- provide unmatched job security and a work-life balance. Due to massive competition, government jobs are hard to get. In most cases, such people hold on to their jobs till their retirement. This was not the case for Dhanraj Lovevanshi, a man in his late twenties, who quit three government jobs to farm. Many judged his moves as reckless. However, he wasn't the man without a solid plan.

Dhanraj Lovevanshi is 29. He lives in Rajasthan's Baran district. The name of his village is Asalpur.

Dhanraj Lovevanshi has caught the media's fancy as he has earned lakhs of rupees by adopting innovative farming techniques. This, at a time when the youngsters of the company are busy drawing up start up plans courtesy Shark Tank India Season 2.

He currently does multi-crop farming. He quit three jobs to realise his startup dream.

In 2019, he quit his job as a clerk in a local court. He later became a clerk in the 'tehseel'. He also joined as a government teacher.

However, his calling was farming. He went to learn innovative farming techniques at Maharashtra's Mahatma Phule Agriculture Vidyapeeth. He learnt the nitty-gritty of farming here.

He learnt the multicrop formula. He also learnt the vegetable technique. He improved productivity by learning about various techniques.

He then bought a field and planted soybeans.

In the very first year, he spent Rs 4 lakh in his 45 bigha land. He earned Rs 38 lakh as profit. Now he plants off season vegetables in his field.

He uses drip irrigation.

He has employed 40 men and women in his venture.

His story is inspiring to say the least.