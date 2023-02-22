Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Dhanraj Lovevanshi, man who quit 3 govt jobs now earns Rs 38 lakh farming

Dhanraj Lovevanshi has caught the media's fancy as he has earned lakhs of rupees.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

Meet Dhanraj Lovevanshi, man who quit 3 govt jobs now earns Rs 38 lakh farming
Dhanraj Lovevanshi has employed 40 men and women in his venture. (Photo: Facebook)

Government jobs are a dream for the Indian middle-class. Governments -- both state and center -- provide unmatched job security and a work-life balance. Due to massive competition, government jobs are hard to get. In most cases, such people hold on to their jobs till their retirement. This was not the case for Dhanraj Lovevanshi, a man in his late twenties, who quit three government jobs to farm. Many judged his moves as reckless. However, he wasn't the man without a solid plan.

Dhanraj Lovevanshi is 29. He lives in Rajasthan's Baran district. The name of his village is Asalpur.

Dhanraj Lovevanshi has caught the media's fancy as he has earned lakhs of rupees by adopting innovative farming techniques. This, at a time when the youngsters of the company are busy drawing up start up plans courtesy Shark Tank India Season 2.

He currently does multi-crop farming. He quit three jobs to realise his startup dream.

In 2019, he quit his job as a clerk in a local court. He later became a clerk in the 'tehseel'. He also joined as a government teacher.

However, his calling was farming. He went to learn innovative farming techniques at Maharashtra's Mahatma Phule Agriculture Vidyapeeth. He learnt the nitty-gritty of farming here.

He learnt the multicrop formula. He also learnt the vegetable technique. He improved productivity by learning about various techniques.

He then bought a field and planted soybeans.

In the very first year, he spent Rs 4 lakh in his 45 bigha land. He earned Rs 38 lakh as profit. Now he plants off season vegetables in his field.

He uses drip irrigation.

He has employed 40 men and women in his venture.

His story is inspiring to say the least. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid wedding rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, a look at all the times Kiara Advani slayed with her bridal looks
Shocking images of Rishabh Pant’s Mercedes-Benz GLC after horrifying accident
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Jadeja, Rohit, Ashwin lead India to resounding innings win in Nagpur
New Parliament building likely to open by January end, see pictures
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 613 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for February 22
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.