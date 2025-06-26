She heads several business verticals, including education, healthcare, beverages and social welfare. She is associated with leading institutions like DPS International, Gurugram, DPS, Gurugram, Dharav High School, Ajmer Road and Dharav High School, Gurugram and Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur.

When we talk about the richest daughter in India, most people instinctively name Isha Ambani, daughter of Reliance Industries' Chiarman Mukesh Ambani, who boasts a net worth of Rs 831 crore. But there's another heiress who rivals her wealth — Devyani Jaipuria, the low-profile yet powerful daughter of India’s "Cola King" Ravi Jaipuria.

At 38, Devyani is the heir to a business empire worth over Rs 1.8 lakh crore. Despite maintaining a low profile and staying away from social media, she plays a key role in her father’s vast business network. Ravi Jaipuria, the founder and chairman of RJ Corp, is the man behind beverage giants such as PepsiCo's bottling and distribution in India. He has two children — Varun Jaipuria and Devyani Jaipuria — both of whom are actively involved in growing the family business. Interestingly, the names of both companies reflect his children’s identities — Varun Beverages and Devyani International.

Major Ventures and Contributions

Devyani heads several business verticals, including education, healthcare, beverages and social welfare. She is associated with leading institutions like DPS International, Gurugram, DPS, Gurugram, Dharav High School, Ajmer Road and Dharav High School, Gurugram and Cocoon Hospital in Jaipur.

She herself is an alumnus of DPS. She also served as a trustee of the Aliya Charitable Trust, Champa Devi Jaipuria Charitable Trust and the Mala Jaipuria Foundation. Devyani launched multiple social welfare schemes like the Muskaan initiative at DPS Gurgaon, Pravah - a skill centre for the economically disadvantaged, Shiksha Kendra at DPS Gurugram – a school to provide quality education for children of economically weaker sections and many more.

Flagship venture

Her flagship venture, Devyani International, operates iconic food chains in India such as KFC, Pizza Hut, Vango and Costa Coffee. The company’s market cap has crossed Rs 20,787 crore. Beyond food and beverages, she leads the healthcare arm, contributing significantly to projects like stem cell banking and investments in chains like Medanta and Lemon Tree Hotels.

Business Empire

Ravi Jaipuria’s fortune, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index 2024, stands at $13 billion (Rs 1.17 lakh crore). His two major companies — Varun Beverages with a market capitalisation of Rs 1.61 lakh crore and Devyani International with a market capitalisation of Rs 20,672 crore — collectively make up a business empire valued at around Rs 1.81 lakh crore.