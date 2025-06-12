Her father has established another company in her name. The company operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores in India.

Devyani Jaipuria is a well-known educationist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She is also the pro vice chairperson of DPS International, Gurugram, DPS, Gurugram, Dharav High School, Ajmer Road, and more. She is the daughter of Ravi Jaipuria leads RJ Corp, which is present in beverages, fast food, healthcare, education and more. He is known as India's cola king as his listed flagship Varun Beverages is one of PepsiCo's biggest bottlers outside the US. The firm has a market cap of Rs 161000 crore.

Daughter Devyani was instrumental in establishing DPS International. She is also the director at Cocoon Hospital, Jaipur. Her father has established Devyani International after her name. The company, which has a market cap of Rs 20787 crore, operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee stores. She also manages the family's healthcare arm, which comprises the high-end maternity hospital chain Cocoon and stem cell banking.

Devyani is an active member of various educational boards. The 39-year-old is an alumnus of DPS. Devyani also served as a trustee of the Aliya Charitable Trust, Champa Devi Jaipuria Charitable Trust and the Mala Jaipuria Foundation. Devyani launched multiple social welfare schemes like the Muskaan initiative at DPS Gurgaon, Pravah - a skill centre for the economically disadvantaged, Shiksha Kendra at DPS Gurgaon – a school to provide quality education for children of economically weaker sections and many more.

Her father, Ravi Jaipuria, is a billionaire, with a net worth of USD 13.6 billion, as per Forbes. Jaipuria's other interests include stakes in hospital chain Global Health (Medanta), and listed budget hotel chain Lemon Tree Hotels.

READ | Elon Musk's Tesla shares surge again after US President Donald Trump announces...; net worth climbs to Rs...