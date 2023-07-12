Meet Mumbai woman with Rs 1200 crore wealth who built Rs 1000 crore revenue brand, here's why she's called 'Model CEO'

Devita Saraf founded the Vu Group in California at the age of 24.

Devita Saraf was born in Mumbai. Her father, Rajkumar Saraf, was the chairman of Zenith Computers. She did her schooling from Mumbai's Queen Mary School. She graduated from the University of Southern California in Business Administration. Devita Saraf has also studied management of technology at the University of California, Berkeley. She learnt game theory and strategic thinking at the London School of Economics.

Her corporate mentorship started by her father at Zenith Computers, at the age of 16. She became the director of marketing when she was just 2021. In 2006, she became the CEO of the company.

She founded the Vu Group in California at the age of 24. The company's annual revenue is over Rs 1000 crore. The company claims it is the highest-selling India-owned brand.

Devita has been a senior member of the FICCI's Young Leaders forum.

She also modelled for her brand. She became India's first businesswoman who modelled for her brand in an advertising campaign. She also became a recognisable face in the fashion sphere after her foray into modelling.

In 2021, she launched a perfume brand called “Dynamite by Devita Saraf”.

She is also an alumna of Harvard.

She told ELLE in an interview that her distributors suggested getting an actor or cricketer for endorsement. However, her graphic designer took her picture, and she became the brand's ambassador.

She was called India's Model CEO.

Devita Saraf featured in the Hurun list in 2020. Her networth was Rs 1200 crore.