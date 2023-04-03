Meet Devita Saraf, CEO at 24, owns company worth Rs 1000 crore, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping net worth is...

Devita Saraf is the CEO of Vu Televisions

Devita Saraf, the chairperson and CEO of Vu Group, had launched her professional career when she was just 24 by founding the Vu Group. The revenue of Vu Televisions is Rs 1000 crore and the company has sold over 3 million televisions so far. Vu Television is currently the highest-selling Indian owned TV brand in the world.

According to Hurun Report of 2020, Devita Saraf was the richest self-made woman in India under 40. She has been also listed among Fortune's Top 50 Most Powerful Women in India. Devita Saraf was also named ‘India’s Model CEO’ by Forbes.

In 2021, Devita Saraf launched “Dynamite by Devita Saraf”, the first perfume for women in business in the world. Devita Saraf donated the sale proceeds of this perfume brand to help charities during COVID-19.

Devita Saraf is an alumna of the University of Southern California and Harvard Business School.

Devita Saraf is not only the CEO of Vu Group, she is also a known face in the world of fashion and luxury. Devita Saraf has modeled for many well-known Indian designers and had endorsed several luxury brands. According to reports, Devita Saraf’s net worth is around Rs 1800 crore.

The CEO of Vu Technologies, Devita Saraf, is a trained Odissi dancer too. She is also a member of the international high-IQ Mensa society.