Meet UK's richest businesswoman who earns more than Sundar Pichai, Rishi Sunak, Mark Zuckerberg; her salary is...

Denise Coates, CEO and founder of Bet365, the renowned online betting platform, has emerged as Britain's wealthiest woman, residing in Stoke-on-Trent. Coates, who launched Bet365 in the early 2000s, has grown the platform to attract over 90 million customers globally, generating £3.39 billion ($4.3 billion) in 2023.

Despite the company's sports and gaming division operating at a loss of over £60 million ($76 million), Coates received a substantial paycheck of £220.6 million ($280 million) in 2023, surpassing her previous year's earnings of $271.7 million.

Her earnings surpass the salary of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, capped at £198,661 ($252,700) annually. Coates also outshines Big Tech CEOs, such as Google's Sundar Pichai, who had a compensation package of $226 million, and Amazon's Andy Jassy, who received $1,298,723 in 2022. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is paid just $1 in salary, with Meta’s proxy statement for 2023 revealing he also didn’t take any bonus from the company.

As the majority shareholder with a 58.3% stake in Bet365, Coates received additional dividends, totaling £100 million ($127.4 million). With this, her overall compensation reached around £270 million ($344 million). Bloomberg's Billionaires Index indicates that Coates has received approximately £1.5 billion in salary and dividends over the past decade.