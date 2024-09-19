Meet ‘delivery boy’ who beats Mukesh Ambani in world’s billionaire list, his net worth is…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 1: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja take IND to 339/6 at stumps in Chennai

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

FATF says India faces severe 'terrorist financing threats' from...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

WATCH: IAS officer poses as customer at liquor shop, imposes Rs 50000 fine for....

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

10 must-try local dishes in Himachal Pradesh

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

8 mesmerising images of colliding galaxies captured by NASA Hubble telescope

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments क�ी बाढ़ आ गई

Viral Video: Reels बनाने के चक्कर में हुई बड़ी गड़बड़, लड़की का हाथ छूटा और Social Media पर मजेदार Comments की बाढ़ आ गई

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Remakes of Amitabh Bachchan films made this man superstar; now earns more than SRK, Salman, Aamir; his net worth is...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet ‘delivery boy’ who beats Mukesh Ambani in world’s billionaire list, his net worth is…

Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega has surpassed Ambani. In just the past two days, Amancio's net worth has risen by around $2 billion, bringing his total to $113 billion, and overtaking Ambani to emerge as the 11th richest person in the world.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 05:26 PM IST

Meet ‘delivery boy’ who beats Mukesh Ambani in world’s billionaire list, his net worth is…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries is currently the richest person in Asia. Recently, Amabni witnessed a dip in his position on the world’s billionaire list. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires List, the Asia’s richest man slipped to the 12th position in the list of billionaires with a net worth of $111 billion.

On the other hand, Spanish businessman Amancio Ortega has surpassed Ambani. In just the past two days, Amancio's net worth has risen by around $2 billion, bringing his total to $113 billion, and overtaking  Ambani to emerge as the 11th richest person in the world.

Often referred to as the king of the retail sector, Ortega has a net worth exceeding $113 billion and holds a 59% stake in Inditex, the world's largest retail company.

Amancio Ortega's company, Inditex, is the parent company of seven retail brands, including Zara, and operates over 7,400 stores globally. The company's revenue exceeds $34.1 billion. In addition to luxury retail brands, Inditex also owns premium office and retail properties. Ortega's business ventures and investments extend beyond Spain to numerous major countries in both America and Europe.

However, Ortega’s journey to success was also marked with struggles. Ortega, the most prominent businessman in Spain initially began his career as a delivery boy. His father used to work as a labourer in the railways. 

Moreover, Ortega also had experience working in a clothing store. He did sewing at a tailor’s shop, where he gained valuable knowledge about the intricacies of clothing. This experience proved beneficial when he started his own business. He first opened a shop, gradually expanding it until he launched his first clothing line in 1963. In 1975, he opened the first ZARA outlet. In 1985, Ortega founded Inditex, and in 2011, he passed the business on to his daughter.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk tops the list of rich people with a massive net worth of $249 billion. He is followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos holding a net worth of $ 209 billion. Meta's owner Mark Zuckerberg is at number three with a net worth of $191 billion. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

5 super expensive assets Mukesh Ambani owns: Rs 15000 crore home, Rs 600 crore jet, MI worth...

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Hansal Mehta: 'Comparing The Buckingham Murders' Kareena to Mare of Easttown's Kate Winslet is lazy, mediocre thinking'

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Meet man who was world's richest man, richer than Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, then lost Rs 5856175 crore due to...

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Kareena Kapoor revives vintage glam in 25-year-old Banarasi saree makeover

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

Meet Indian man, who got hired whopping Rs 12000000 crore salary job, not from IIT, IIM he is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

From Simlipal National Park to Mahendragiri: Top 6 hidden gems to discover in Odisha

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jatt & Juliet 3, The Penguin, latest OTT releases

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

This star charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second appearance, flies in Rs 50-cr private jet; not Deepika, Aishwarya, Priyanka

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

ITR Filing: 5 reasons why your income tax return form might get rejected

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement