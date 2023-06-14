Search icon
Meet 'delivery boy' who earns Rs 1 crore per day with 0 salary, almost failed school but cracked IIT, donated Rs 700 cr

During the pandemic times, Deepinder Goyal made headlines when he donated Rs 700 crore worth of stocks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 09:51 AM IST

The market cap of Deepinder Goyal's company is Rs 66,874 crore. (File)

Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of Zomato. His story is very inspiring as he overcame many personal and professional obstacles in his life in order to achieve success. His company is a behemoth and will soon become profitable. He has so far invested in 16 startups including ChefKart and Unacademy. His net worth has briefly crossed the 1 billion dollar mark.

During the pandemic times, Deepinder Goyal made headlines when he donated Rs 700 crore worth of stocks to fund the education of his delivery partners. He was born in Punjab's Muktsar district. He was a below average student. In Class 8, the exam invigilator decided to help him out. He was about to fail but he received 3rd rank. This was the turning point in his life. This incident changed his life.

After that, he remained one of the rank holders in school. His family sent him to Chandigarh for IIT preparation. He, however, wasn't prepared to be among the smartest. So he returned home. However, he later cracked IIT Delhi.

Deepinder Goyal keeps a low profile. This is because -- reported Your Story -- he stutters.

“It’s gotten better with time, but there are still a few syllables that I struggle with," he told the website.

Goyal's net worth had shot to 650 million dollars (Rs 5345 crore) after Zomato was listed in 2021. At that time, he held a 4.7 percent stake in Zomato.

He is not accepting salaries from the company as of now. However, he received Rs 358 crore as ESOPs.

The market cap of the company is Rs 66,874 crore.

He describes himself as a delivery boy on Instagram. He often delivers food to customers to promote the company.

