Meet Delhi’s richest woman with net worth over Rs 84,000 crore, her business is…

New Delhi is the residence of three of the top 10 wealthiest Indian women. Remarkable, the national capital is home to a bigger share of the richest Indian women than any other city, including Mumbai. Moreover, the richest woman of Delhi also ranked as the richest Indian woman, according to the most recent Kotak Private Banking Hurun Leading Wealthy Women List. Roshni Nadar Malhotra was ranked as the richest in both the national capital and across the nation, her net worth pegged at a whopping Rs 84,330 crore.

Malhotra heads the massive IT services corporation HCL Technologies with a market cap of nearly Rs 3,00,000 crore. She saw a jump of 54% in her wealth year-on-year, according to the list. Malhotra is a second-generation entrepreneur and daughter of business tycoon Shiv Nadar, one of the richest people in India. She resides in Delhi where she grew up and went to the Vasant Valley School. Interestingly, while Malhotra heads the tech giant HCL, she did her graduation in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film from Northwestern University.

Malhotra leads the third largest company in the Indian IT sector alongside HCL CEO and MD C Vijayakumar and a team of top executives. The leadership team headed by Vijayakumar is based out of the US, which is responsible for 60 percent of HCL’s business. Apart from leading HCL as Chairperson, Malhotra is also a Trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, one of India's leading philanthropic arms. She helped establish a leadership school for talented students from rural Uttar Pradesh who lack resources coming from underprivileged homes.

Apart from her leadership role in business, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is a passionate wildlife conservationist. She has been included in the 100 Most Powerful Women in the World regularly by Forbes. She turned producer in 2018 with the children's film 'Halkaa'. She began producing a TV series called "On The Brink'' on Animal Planet/ Discovery in 2019. The series that sheds light on the plight of the country's most dangerous species also won a Best Indian National Film Award in 2022.