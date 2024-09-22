Twitter
Uday Bhanu Chib appointed Indian Youth Congress Chief, succeeds Srinivas BV

IND vs BAN: BCCI announces India's squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh

First unit of Mahindra Thar ROXX sold for Rs 1.31 crore; know what’s special about this SUV

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after India's victory over Bangladesh in 1st Test

Meet woman, who came to India as tourist, established Rs 49000 crore firm, know her connection with Ratan Tata

Business

Meet Delhi man, whose street food made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

Mukesh Kumar Sharma has been running this food stand since 1989. According to him, the secret to his success lies in his handmade spices, which define the taste of his Dahi Bhalla.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 05:05 PM IST

Meet Delhi man, whose street food made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...
(Image source: Instagram)
Sharma Chaat in Delhi's Nehru Place is famous for its incredible flavor, and it’s here that Sharmaji has earned crores of rupees by selling Dahi Bhalla. Known as the "Crorepati Chaatwala," Sharmaji has become a local legend, recognized for his success in the chaat business.

The food industry in modern India is booming, with people always eager for something to eat, regardless of the season. Food remains a thriving business, and many entrepreneurs are making crores from it. Sharmaji’s chaat has earned a stellar reputation in Delhi. He has been running his business in Nehru Place for years, winning the hearts of food lovers with his distinct flavors. His success has earned him the nickname "Crorepati Bhallawala," and he is now a millionaire thanks to the sheer number of Dahi Bhallas he has sold. In fact, Sharmaji often arrives at his stall in a BMW.

There is always a long queue of customers at Sharmaji's stall, drawn in by the delicious taste of his chaat. The public now refers to him as the "Crorepati Dahi Bhalle Wala." Instead of renting a shop, Sharmaji sets up his stand using a small table, loading his supplies directly from his car. Shoppers in the market never leave without tasting his famous Dahi Bhalla.

At his simple stall, Sharmaji serves chaat from a table in Nehru Place. He prepares Dahi Bhalla at home, bringing boxes of freshly whipped curd. Each serving is topped with curd and ice, along with his signature blend of spices, creating a dish that has become iconic.

Mukesh Kumar Sharma has been running this food stand since 1989. According to him, the secret to his success lies in his handmade spices, which define the taste of his Dahi Bhalla. Back in the day, a plate of Dahi Bhalla was priced at just Rs 2, but today it costs Rs 40, reflecting his rise in fame and success over the years.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
