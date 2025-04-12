Magic Moments is one of Indians' favourite liquor brand. Now, let us tell you about the man who is behind this uber-popular vodka: Lalit Khaitan. His company, Radico Khaitan, had started off as a bottler before expanding into a major alcohol producer. Read his story here.

It's no secret that Delhi loves its liquor. And among Delhiites' favourite brands is the Magic Moments vodka. Now, let us tell you about the man who is behind this uber-popular booze brand: Lalit Khaitan. His company, Radico Khaitan, had started off as a bottler before expanding into a major alcohol producer with several famous brands under its name. This is his story.

Personal life

Khaitan, aged 81, was born into a Marwari family in Kolkata. He studied at institutions like Mayo College in Ajmer, St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata, and the BMS College of Engineering in Bengaluru. He also reportedly completed a Managerial Finance and Accounting course from Harvard University.

Even though Khaitan belonged to a family of teetotalers, he developed an interest in liquor trade during his teens when he was still in school. Khaitan's son, Abhishek Khaitan, serves as the Managing Director of Radico Khaitan.

Business and work

Khaitan inherited the liquor company in 1995 after his father, GN Khaitan, divided the family business among his four sons. The company was rebranded and expanded to branded beverages under Khaitan's leadership, with 8PM Whisky being its first brand launch in 1999.

The company -- also known for brands such as Magic Moments Vodka, Rampur Single Malt, Contessa Rum, Old Admiral Brandy, and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin -- exports to over 85 countries across the globe. As of April 2025, Radico Khaitan's market capitalisation is more than Rs 31,000 crore, having grown tremendously from an initial market value of Rs 5 crore.

Net worth

Khaitan has an estimated net worth of USD 1.5 billion or nearly Rs 13,000 crore, according to Forbes. He became a billionaire quite recently -- in 2023 -- at the age of 80 years. Khaitan was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Uttar Pradesh Distillers Association in 2017. He has also been involved in various developmental projects, social initiatives, and educational activities.