Meet Deepthi N, hired for record-breaking salary by US-based firm, not from IIT, IIM, IIIT, NIT, her package is...

Deepthi Narkuti completed her B Tech from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and then did her MS from the University of Florida.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Hyderabad-based girl Deepthi Narkuti created history in 2021 when she succeeded in bagging a job at Microsoft with a salary package of Rs 2 crore. Microsoft had hired Deepthi Narkuti as a Software Development Engineer for its office in Seattle. at Grade-2 for Microsoft's Seattle office. According to Deepthi’s LinkedIn profile, she is still working at Microsoft. Deepthi Narkuti completed her B Tech from the Osmania College of Engineering in Hyderabad and then did her MS from the University of Florida. Her father is employed at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate as a forensic expert.

According to reports, Deepthi Narkuti also received offers from Goldman Sachs and Amazon. The reports added that around 300 candidates were offered job by Microsoft, but the software giant had offered the highest package to Deepthi Narkuti.

Before completing her MS, Deepthi Narkuti worked as a software engineer at JP Morgan. In her about section on Linkedin, Narkuti said that she loves coding and "strongly believes that technology can greatly help in solving day to day problems.It thereby creates a significant impact in transforming the lives of the people.”

Deepthi Narkuti also worked as a student associate with Microsoft from June 2014 to June 2015. During her free times, Deepthi N likes to work on personal projects providing creative solutions to day to day problems. “Recently, I worked on Quick Share and Query Engine projects. Quick Share facilitates users to share the clipboard content across geographically distributed devices. Query Engine processes and executes queries by parsing the user commands,” she wrote on LinkedIn.

 

