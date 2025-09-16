Meet Deedy Das, who left Sundar Pichai, Mark Zuckerberg’s tech giants, then built Rs 1,93,75,18,00,000 startup, now made partner in...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BUSINESS

Kolkata-born Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das has now become a partner in Menlo Ventures after his promotion. The promotion has been quick as Das joined the venture capital firm only a few months back. He has earlier worked in Google, Facebook and founded a prominent tech startup.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 05:57 PM IST

    Kolkata-born Debarghya ‘Deedy’ Das has now become a partner in Menlo Ventures after his promotion. The promotion has been quick as Das joined the venture capital firm only a few months back. The technologist and venture capitalist has now strengthened his position by achieving a powerful position at one of Silicon Valley’s most prominent venture capital firms. His promotion highlights the increasing relevance of techies amid the AI boom.

    Das joined Menlo Ventures, founded in 1976 and one of Silicon Valley’s oldest VC firms, as an investor in March 2024. In a little over 1.5 years, he was made a partner at the firm.

    A report by Business Insider, which talked about his promotion, called Das the “Silicon Valley's new AI startup whisperer” in an exclusive interview with him. The promotion also comes days after Das appeared on Nikhil Kamath’s podcast. He shared the news of his promotions on social media with much humour. He wrote, “After a remarkable 18mos at Menlo Ventures, I'm excited to announce that, perhaps against better judgment, they have decided to make me a Partner at the firm. Wild that just 6 yrs ago, I'd be up at 2am debugging Google Search,” Deedy Das wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

    Who is Deedy Das?

    Deedy Das is an Indian-origin software engineer and venture capitalist who has led teams in the past. He was born in West Bengal’s capital, Kolkata, in September 1992. At the age of 3, his family moved to the United States, and he studied in a California school. After coming back to India in 2002, along with his family, Das studied at La Martiniere for Boys in Kolkata. He graduated from Cornell University with bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science.

    Deedy Das is one of the founders and an engineer at Glean, a Series C search startup. He was one of the early employees at the search company Glean, where his contribution was crucial in the startup’s journey to achieve a USD 2.2 billion evaluation.

    He has also worked as a software engineer at Google and Facebook. He joined the latter in New York in 2015 and during his career tenure there, he helped build UDF Finder and contributed to many large-scale applied machine learning projects in places, geo, and search. The next year the Kolkata techie joined Google, where he delved into search query understanding, knowledge graph, and machine learning. 

     

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
