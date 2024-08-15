Meet daughter of richest Indian scientist, who works in Rs 123000 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80 crore in...

Nilima Prasad Divi acquired two extravagant properties in Jubilee Hills, an upscale neighborhood in Hyderabad.

Nilima Prasad Divi, daughter of Murali Krishna Divi, founder of Divi's Laboratories, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India, has purchased two properties worth Rs 80 crore in Hyderabad's posh Jubilee Hills area, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. Divi’s Labs founder Murali Divi is one of the richest scientists in the world with a net worth of USD 5.8 billion. Divi’s Labs is one of the top three manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and it has a market capitalisation of nearly Rs 1.3 lakh crore (over $17 billion). As the legacy of Divi’s Laboratories continues to flourish, it is carried forward by his children, notably his daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi. Nilima Prasad Divi, one of the wealthiest women in India with a stated net worth of over Rs 28,180 crore as of March 2023, is one such successful person.

Nilima bought two properties in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills for Rs 80 crore in May this year. Each properties are reportedly spread over 11,000 square feet in the same area.

Nilima has developed a strong sense of business and is well-versed in material need planning and financing before joining Divi's. She graduated with a master's degree in international finance from Glasgow University in the United Kingdom and a master's degree in international business from Gitam Institute of Foreign Trade in India. She is in charge of managing Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, and Material Sourcing and Procurement.

According to Forbes, the entire Divi family has a net worth of Rs 65110 crore, and her father is a scientist with training from the US. Nearly 90% of Divi's Lab's over USD 965 million in yearly income comes from exports.

Nilima Divi is the Whole-Time Director of Commercial at Divi's Laboratories, where she is in charge of important departments like Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, and Material Sourcing and Procurement. Her work is crucial to directing the business's marketing plans and upholding sound financial standing.