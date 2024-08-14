Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, gave away Rs 123 crores, her father is..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, gave away Rs 123 crores, her father is..

Shanna Khan's most notable public contribution was a generous donation of Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, a gesture that underscores her dedication to philanthropy.

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

Meet daughter of Pakistan’s richest man, gave away Rs 123 crores, her father is..
Shanna Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world dominated by the mega-wealthy, the name Shanna Khan may not immediately ring a bell, but her impact resonates far beyond the confines of her father's vast empire. As the daughter of Shahid Khan, Pakistan’s richest man with a staggering net worth of over Rs 97,276 crore, Shanna Khan’s life is a blend of privilege and purpose, marked by philanthropy, entrepreneurship, and commitment to giving back.

Unlike her Indian counterparts, Isha and Akash Ambani, who manage their father Mukesh Ambani’s colossal business empire, Shanna has carved a quieter, yet equally significant path. With a net worth estimated at over 20 million dollars, Shanna’s wealth may seem modest in comparison, but her contributions are far from insignificant. 

Shanna Khan's most notable public contribution was a generous donation of Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital, a gesture that underscores her dedication to philanthropy. Yet, it is through her work with the Jaguars Foundation, focused on aiding vulnerable youths and families, where Shanna’s influence truly shines.

Born and raised in Illinois, Shanna’s American upbringing is interwoven with her deep Pakistani roots. Married to Justin McCabe, the managing director of Wolf Point Advisors, Shanna has built a multifaceted career that includes her role as a district assistant for a Congressman and as a co-owner of the United Marketing Company, a specialised packaging design firm. 

While she may not dominate headlines like her father or brother Tony Khan, who co-owns All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Shanna Khan is a power player in her own right. Her philanthropic spirit and entrepreneurial ventures have secured her a legacy that extends beyond her family’s wealth, making her a figure of quiet power within the Khan dynasty.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Writers who earned more money than India's highest-paid actors, were called arrogant; gave more hits than Aamir, Hrithik

Writers who earned more money than India's highest-paid actors, were called arrogant; gave more hits than Aamir, Hrithik

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

16 encounters in 15 months: Meet IPS officer whose name instills fear among terrorists, her UPSC rank was...

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar to address Australian Parliament House ahead of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Top 5 Electric Scooters to Gift Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

Most followed artist in the world on Spotify is Indian, beat Taylor Swift, BTS; it's not Diljit Dosanjh, Rahman, Badshah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement