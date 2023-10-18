Headlines

Meet daughter of Pakistan richest person with Rs 99598 crore net worth, donated Rs 123 crore, no match for Isha Ambani

Shanna Khan has a net worth of more than $20 million which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in Asia and although the list of top Asian billionaires doesn’t have any Pakistani, that does not mean that India’s neighbour lacks successful business tycoons. Pakistan has a long list of business tycoons involved in a range of business ventures and at the top of that list of richest Pakistanis is Shahid Khan. Shahid Khan is the richest Pakistani and just like the richest Indian Mukesh Ambani, he is often in the news for his business investments, extravagant lifestyle and philanthropy. Unlike the Ambani family, Shahid Khan and his family are quite open publicly as they are involved in sports related ventures, which is one of the primary sources of the family's income. With a net worth of more than Rs 99598 crore, Shahid Khan owns a National Football League (NFL) team Jacksonville Jaguars along with Fulham F.C. of the Premier League. His son Tony Khan also handles the sports ventures with him that also includes All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan are quite active and popular on social media platforms, on the other hand, Shahid’s daughter Shanna Khan, who is a dedicated philanthropist, stays away from the limelight.

Although Shanna Khan’s roots are Pakistani, she was born in the USA's Illinois. Just like her brother Tony Khan, Shanna completed her education from Illinois too. After her graduation, Shanna reportedly started to work as district assistant for a Congressman. She manages charitable initiatives of Jaguars Foundation and loves helping vulnerable youths and their families.

Shanna Khan is a Congressional representative,philanthropist, and an entrepreneur too. She is also co-owner of United Marketing Company, a specialised packaging design organisation. If reports are to be believed, Shanna Khan has a net worth of more than $20 million which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani.

Reports reveal that Shanna Khan and her family donated Rs 123 crore to the University of Illinois Veterinary Teaching Hospital last year with an aim to boost the integrated oncology program at the university. She is married to Justin McCabe, who is managing director of Wolf Point Advisors.

