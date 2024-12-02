Parag Milk Foods, established in 1992 in Manchar near Pune, has grown from a modest dairy venture into a renowned brand under Devendra Shah’s leadership

Many young entrepreneurs are stepping into leadership roles within their family businesses, often rising through the ranks after demonstrating their capabilities. One such example is Akshali Shah, who plays a pivotal role in managing Parag Milk Foods Ltd, a company founded by her father, Devendra Shah. As the Executive Director, Akshali contributes significantly to this Rs 2556 crore enterprise that specializes in the production and marketing of milk and dairy products.

A second-generation entrepreneur, Akshali brings 14 years of expertise in the dairy industry, including over a decade of strategic leadership at Parag Milk Foods. Starting her journey in 2010 as a management trainee, she gradually advanced to senior roles, including Senior VP Strategy - Sales & Marketing. Now 33 years old, Akshali holds an MBA in Family Business Management from S.P. Jain University and has gained extensive experience across sales, marketing, finance, and strategic planning.

Parag Milk Foods, established in 1992 in Manchar near Pune, has grown from a modest dairy venture into a renowned brand under Devendra Shah’s leadership. The company’s portfolio includes popular names like Gowardhan, Go, Pride of Cows, and Topp Up. Akshali has been instrumental in driving the growth of high-value segments, spearheading initiatives like the "Farm to Home" Pride of Cows business, the launch of Avvatar whey protein under the Sports Nutrition category, and the expansion of their beverage offerings.

Akshali’s journey reflects the blend of traditional values and innovative thinking, showcasing how the next generation can drive family businesses toward sustained success in competitive markets.