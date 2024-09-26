Twitter
Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to probe cases in state amid MUDA case row

Sarfira OTT release: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar's remake of Soorarai Pottru

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple iPhone 15 available just for Rs 15650 , check how this deal works

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

Optimizing Cloud Infra: Rajendraprasad Chittimalla Drives Migration of Sterling File Gateway to Google Cloud Platform

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...

The company is among the world's top suppliers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Meet daughter of Hyderabad’s richest man, who runs Rs 8049 crore company, own properties worth Rs 80, she is...
Women are playing key roles in various sectors, Some of them are also contributing to family business. One is Nilima Prasad Divi, the daughter of Murali Krishna Divi, the founder of Divi's Laboratories, one of the top pharmaceutical businesses in India, has purchased two houses in Hyderabad's affluent Jubilee Hills area for a total of Rs 80 crore. Divi's Laboratories is one of the top three producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) worldwide, with an annual revenue of $965 million (about Rs 8,049 crore). It also performs well in the nutraceuticals industry and in bespoke synthesis for large pharmaceutical companies. The heritage of Divi's Laboratories is being carried on by his daughter Nilima Prasad Divi. Nilima Prasad Divi, one of the wealthiest women in India with a stated net worth of over Rs 28,180 crore as of March 2023, is one such successful person.  

Divi’s children also played an immense role in his business success. His son, Dr. Kiran S. Divi, serves as CEO and full-time director, while his daughter, Nilima Prasad Divi, plays a pivotal role as Whole-Time Director – Commercial.

In May of this year, Nilima bought two properties in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills neighbourhood for Rs 80 crore. According to reports, each property is spread over 11,000 square feet in the same area.

Before joining Divi's, Nilima developed her business acumen and gained experience and is well-versed in material need planning and financing. She holds master's degrees in international business from Gitam Institute of Foreign Trade in India and international finance from Glasgow University in the United Kingdom. She oversees the management of corporate finance, sourcing and procurement of materials, and investor relations.

The Divi family as a whole is estimated by Forbes to be worth Rs 65110 crore, and her father is a US-trained physicist. Exports account for about 90% of Divi's Lab's USD 965 million in annual revenue.

At Divi's Laboratories, Nilima Divi oversees key divisions including Investor Relations, Corporate Finance, and Material Sourcing and Procurement as the Whole-Time Director of Commercials. Her work is essential to steering the company's marketing strategies and maintaining a stable financial position.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
