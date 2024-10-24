She completed her primary education in Chennai and then moved to the US to attend Yale University.

Lakshmi Venu is the fifth generation businesswoman, who leads TVS Holdings Ltd, formerly known as Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL), as managing director. She was promoted to the top post of the company in 2022. Before this, she was joint MD of SCL since 2010. The Chennai-based company is an automotive components firm whose market cap is Rs 29333 crore as of October 23.

Lakshmi is the daughter of Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company, a Rs 1.22 lakh crore market cap firm. Her father has a real-time net worth of USD 4.9 billion, as per Forbes. The TVS Group was established by her great-grandfather TV Sundaram Iyengar.

Lakshmi completed her primary education at the Sishya School in Chennai. She then moved to the US to attend Yale University. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. and later earned her doctorate in Engineering Management at the University of Warwick in Coventry, England.

The 41-year-old is also the Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited, a company headed by his mother Mallika Srinivasan as MD. Her brother Sudharshan Venu is the managing director of the TVS Group. In 2011, she married the son of Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy, Rohan Murty. But the duo divorced in 2015.

After three years, Lakshmi married Mahesh Gogineni in a private ceremony in Jodhpur. Part of the TVS Group, SCL makes aluminium and magnesium castings for the automotive industry. It was the flagship company of the TVS Group before being overtaken by its subsidiary TVS Motor Company.