She holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK.

Women are playing key roles in their family businesses. Many pursued their higher education abroad to get better exposure and then returned to India to help in the family business. One such person is Alisha Rafique Malik, the whole-time director of Metro Brands Limited, a footwear company. She is the daughter of Indian billionaire Rafique Malik, chairman of Metro Brands whose market cap is Rs 32770 crore.

According to Forbes, Alisha's father, Rafique, has a net worth of Rs 24397 crore. Metro company was founded in 1955 as a single shoe store in Mumbai by Alisha's grandfather Malik Tejani. The company was listed in the Indian share market in December 2021. Alisha holds a bachelor’s degree in Arts (Finance) from the University of Northumbria, UK.

She was appointed the whole-time director on the board of Metro Brands effective September 1, 2024. Alisha joined the company in 2009. Since then, she has been influential in spearheading new business initiatives. The young entrepreneur is the woman behind Metro’s growing digital presence. She has been a key architect in introducing new ideas and strategies for the growth of the organization. Her elder sister, Farah Malik Bhanji, runs the company as managing director.

READ | Meet son-in-law of billionaire whose net worth is Rs 38690 crore, he co-founded...

Under Alisha’s leadership and supervision, Metro Brands has launched the e-commerce platform of Metro, Mochi, and Walkway. She set up an excellent business growth strategy to outline e-commerce, omnichannel and new-age marketing. She abides by the quote, ‘The only thing constant is change.' Metro Brands has a strong presence across India with 873 stories in 198 cities, as per the company's website.