Meet daughter-in-law of Indian businessman with Rs 62,360 crore net worth, investor-turned-founder; her business is...

She did her MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, following which she became an investor. She was soon recruited by SoftBank.

Sakshi Chhabra Mittal has worked in various companies as an investor. After working for over 12 years, she founded her own company called Foodhak, a meal delivery service. She is the daughter-in-law of Indian businessman Sunil Mittal, owner of Bharti Airtel. The Indian billionaire businessman has a real-time net worth of Rs 62,360 crore, as per Forbes.

Sakshi is married to Shravin Mittal who runs Bharti Global. The couple were batchmates at The British School in Delhi. They tied the knot in 2015. Sakshi is a Wharton School alumnus (MBA) and has worked for several companies including Pfizer and London-based EPIC Private Equity. She graduated from the University of Birmingham in Science (BSc) in Biotechnology. She lives in the UK.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with a rare liver disease during her first pregnancy. At the time, she was a corporate professional working with Japanese multinational SoftBank. Sakshi switched to a plant-based Ayurvedic diet as a form of medicine. It gave her more energy and helped her feel better than before.

This gave her the idea for Foodhak, a meal delivery service that made 'food as medicine' delicious and accessible for all. She founded Foodhak in February 2021 and has been leading the company as CEO since then.

READ | Meet banker who worked in SBI for 33 years, now leads Rs 71,805 crore company