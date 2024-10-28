She is also pursuing a PhD in Educational Technology from IIT Bombay.

Karishma Shanghvi is a well-known woman who works at one of the largest pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma. She works with the Rs 457000 crore market cap company on its CSR initiatives. Karishma is the daughter-in-law of India's richest pharma billionaire, Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and MD of Sun Pharma. According to Forbes, he has a real-time net worth of USD 30.9 billion. Dilip is the richest man in the health sector in India.

Karishma is married to his son Aalok Shanghvi, Executive Director of Sun Pharma. She is also the director at Sun Petrochemicals, a leading oil and gas company in India promoted by Dilip Shanghvi. Karishma is also involved with the Shantilal Shanghvi Foundation in the areas of education and healthcare.

She is the founder and director of an innovative, low-cost international school in Mumbai called Shikha Academy which serves high-potential lower-income children. Karishma is a member of the Board of Trustees and Board of Management at Ashoka University. She is currently pursuing a PhD in Educational Technology from IIT Bombay.

Karishma holds a master’s degree in education (Ed.M.) from Harvard University. She completed graduation with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School, a B.A.S. in Bioengineering, an M.S. in Biotechnology and a minor in South Asian Studies, all from the University of Pennsylvania, US.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Monday reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,040 crore in the September quarter. The drug major had posted a net profit of Rs 2,375 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 13,645 crore in the second quarter compared to Rs 12,486 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.