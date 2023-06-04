Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Darshan Patel, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company, 10 famous brands, not from IIT, IIM, his business, net worth is…

Darshan Patel has not taken any formal education regarding business from anywhere and neither has he worked in any company

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

Meet Darshan Patel, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company, 10 famous brands, not from IIT, IIM, his business, net worth is…
Meet Darshan Patel, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company, 10 famous brands | Pic courtesy: EY

Every Indians know Fogg for the scent, Moov for the pain and Itchguard for the itch and many of us have used these consumer products. But do you know that all these products are the brainchild of one person. Yes, you read this right! Gujarati businessman Darshan Patel deserves credit for building a huge business empire without any experience and it would not be wrong that he has defeated several big companies using his talent and skills.

Darshan Patel has not taken any formal education regarding business from anywhere and neither has he worked in any company. In this article, we will take a look at Darshan Patel’s success story.

Darshan Patel is the founder and Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. The brand is the market leader in deodorants products in India.

However, before that he accomplished the goal of his making his family fir Paras Pharmaceuticals the fastest growing pharma company in India. He is credited with creating iconic medicine brands such as Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold.

Darshan Patel Paras Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures other medicine products including Crack Heal, Moov and Itchgard, for Rs 3,260 crores in 2010, while the value of Vini Cosmetics has exceeded USD 1.2 billion. No concrete information is information is available about the net worth of Darshan Patel.  

 


 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.