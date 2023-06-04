Meet Darshan Patel, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company, 10 famous brands, not from IIT, IIM, his business, net worth is…

Meet Darshan Patel, owner of Rs 10,000 crore company, 10 famous brands | Pic courtesy: EY

Every Indians know Fogg for the scent, Moov for the pain and Itchguard for the itch and many of us have used these consumer products. But do you know that all these products are the brainchild of one person. Yes, you read this right! Gujarati businessman Darshan Patel deserves credit for building a huge business empire without any experience and it would not be wrong that he has defeated several big companies using his talent and skills.

Darshan Patel has not taken any formal education regarding business from anywhere and neither has he worked in any company. In this article, we will take a look at Darshan Patel’s success story.

Darshan Patel is the founder and Managing Director of Vini Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. The brand is the market leader in deodorants products in India.

However, before that he accomplished the goal of his making his family fir Paras Pharmaceuticals the fastest growing pharma company in India. He is credited with creating iconic medicine brands such as Moov, Krack, Itchguard, Dermicool, and D'cold.

Darshan Patel Paras Pharmaceuticals, which manufactures other medicine products including Crack Heal, Moov and Itchgard, for Rs 3,260 crores in 2010, while the value of Vini Cosmetics has exceeded USD 1.2 billion. No concrete information is information is available about the net worth of Darshan Patel.



