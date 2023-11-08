Meet man who studied in US, returned to India, now helps father run Rs 26,473 crore company

The company was founded by his father, who made his debut among India’s richest this year at No. 100 with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion in October 2023.

There are numerous examples of businessmen who studied abroad and returned to India to grow their family businesses. One such person is CR Anandakrishnan, who is the executive director of textiles and sugar maker KPR Mill.

The company was founded by his father KP Ramasamy in 1984. He made his debut among India’s richest this year at No. 100 with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion in October 2023. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 26,473 crore as of November 8.

Anandakrishnan holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management at GRD College, Coimbatore. He went to the US to pursue his Master’s Degree in Business Administration at the University of Philadelphia.

After completing his master's in 2001, he joined the management team of the KPR group in 2002. Since then, he has been contributing his talented efforts to the growth of the Group.

Since 2008, he has been functioning as ‘President’ (Processing Division) of the company. He was appointed as Executive Director of KPR Mill Limited in 2011. He has been functioning as such looking after the various expansion and modernisation schemes of KPR Group.

Presently, he is managing the operations of the processing division, garment unit, some of the spinning units, and co-gen cum Sugar Plant in Karnataka. Anandakrishnan also manages authorised dealerships of AUDI and Harley Davidson at Coimbatore. KPR Mill churns out 128 million garments annually -- from sportswear to sleepwear. These garments can also be found at H&M, Marks & Spencer and Walmart.