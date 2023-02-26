Search icon
Meet CP Gurnani, NIT alumnus who earns Rs 17 lakh per day, his net worth is…

According to Economic Times, Gurnani's salary was Rs 63.4 crore after receiving a 189% hike in his compensation in FY22.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

File photo

Tech Mahindra CEO and Managing Director CP Gurnani's remuneration for FY22 increased to to Rs 63.4 crore. CP Gurnani was appointed Tech Mahindra CEO in  2012 and he had played an important role in the aggregation of Mahindra Satyam with Tech Mahindra.

Born on December 19, 1958, CP Gurnani was born at Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh. Gurnani spent his early life in Jaipur and some other parts of Rajasthan. He has earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela. According to reports, Gurnani’s net worth is around USD 5 million.

Gurnani has held several leading positions with HCL, Hewlett Packard Limited, Perot Systems (India) Limited and HCL Corporation Ltd in his career so far.

Headquartered in Pune, Tech Mahindra is a multinational information technology services and consulting company. The company is a part of the Mahindra Group and its registered office is in Mumbai. Tech Mahindra is a USD 6.0 billion company and its operations are spread across 90 countries.

