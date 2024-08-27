Twitter
Business

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…

They are co-founders of two companies -- both unicorns and both successful, which is a rare feat.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 27, 2024, 06:07 AM IST

Meet couple whose idea was rejected 73 times, then built 2 companies worth Rs 52000 crore, they became India’s first…
Self-made people have the most inspiring and extraordinary success stories. One such motivational story is of Ruchi Kalra who is India's most successful start-up founder along with her husband Asish Mohapatra. 

They are co-founders of two companies -- both unicorns and both successful, which is a rare feat. 

Ruchi Kalra pursued her B-Tech from IIT Delhi. She later completed her MBA from the Indian School of Business. Kalra then worked at McKinsey for over eight years. 

In 2015, she established OfBusiness along with her husband Mohapatra. It is a B-2-B platform that sells raw materials, industrial supplies etc. The company presently has a valuation of Rs 44,000 crore. She is also the CEO of  Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of OfBusiness, which raised 200 million dollars at a valuation of 1 billion dollars (Rs 8200 crore).  

In 2017, they established Oxyzo, which provides financial services to those buying products from their platform. Their motto is simple -- extract profit out of every transaction. 

In 2021, the company's revenue was Rs 197.53 crore. The next year, it soared to Rs 312.97 crore. Their profit reached Rs 60.34 crore in 2021-2022. It was Rs 39.94 crore last year.

While OfBusiness's worth is around Rs 7269 crore in FY-22.The company's profit after tax was Rs 125.63 crore. With this, they became the first couple in India to own two unicorns.

She said in an interview in 2016 that initially 73 investors rejected their idea. However, they required only one to establish their company, and the rest is history. 

Their two unicorns are currently worth Rs 52,000 crore.Her net worth in 2022 was around Rs 2600 crore.

 
