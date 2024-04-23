Twitter
Made in Rs 6 lakh with no stars, this film paid lead actors just Rs 20,000; became bigger hit than RRR, Animal, Jawan

Business

Meet couple who started company with Ratan Tata's help, now earns...

The duo runs an energy distribution company in Pune and wants to make energy accessible in every corner of the world.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 23, 2024, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

Indian billionaire and industrialist Ratan Tata successfully led the Tata Group as its chairman. He is known for his grand gestures and humble demeanour. Apart from leading his business empires, he also mentored several young entrepreneurs. One such couple who met him for his advice is Aditi Bhosale Walunj and Chetan Walunj. This meeting set the ball rolling and Ratan Tata started mentoring them.

They now run a fuel distribution company, Repos Energy. The couple got the idea of Repos in 2016 and founded it in 2017. The vision of Repos was to make energy accessible in every corner of the world. Chetan professional career began when he was just 21 years old. He took over the family gas station business and learned the ropes.

Chetan holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering. Whereas, Aditi studied forensics and international relations.  The duo shared a common goal in life and subsequently decided to embark on this journey together.  Before starting their company, they wanted mentorship from their idol Rata Tata. They were struggling to get their venture taken off the ground.

The firm is funded by Ratan Tata and other investors. The Pune-based firm is now a successful company which supplies diesel-dispensing browsers for door-step delivery to commercial buyers for fuel. Last year, Aditi said Repor delivered a topline of Rs 72 crore in fiscal year 2022-23.

READ | Man man who founded 10 famous brands, built Rs 10000 crore company, he is from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
