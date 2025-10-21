FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their business is..., they are...

The couple's decision to donate 95% of their fortune, approximately $12 billion, was revealed during a ceremony for the expansion of Emancipation Park in Houston's Third Ward. Read here to know more about this couple.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

Meet couple who has pledged to donate 95% of their USD 11 billion wealth, their business is..., they are...
A Houston-based couple has made headlines with their generous pledge to donate 95% of their multi-billion-dollar fortune to local charities and causes. The couple, who have an estimated net worth of $11.2 billion, aim to improve the wellbeing of the city that contributed to their success.

Who are Nancy and Rich Kinder?

Nancy and Rich Kinder are renowned philanthropists and billionaires from Houston. Rich Kinder is the cofounder and Executive Chairman of Kinder Morgan, one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in North America. The couple has been involved in various philanthropic efforts in the past, contributing to institutions such as Rice University, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Texas Children's Hospital, and The Giving Pledge campaign initiated by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates, and Warren Buffett in 2010.

The philanthropic pledge

The couple's decision to donate 95% of their fortune, approximately $12 billion, was revealed during a ceremony for the expansion of Emancipation Park in Houston's Third Ward. Rich Kinder emphasized the importance of giving back to society, stating that accumulated wealth is a result of the help received from others. He believes that one's goal should be to leave the world "a little better" than they found it.

About Kinder foundation

The Kinder Foundation, established in 1997 by Rich and Nancy Kinder, serves as the primary vehicle for their philanthropic efforts. The foundation focuses on enhancing urban green space, education, and quality of life in the Houston area. Rich Kinder has played a significant role in setting up various institutions, including the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, Kinder Institute on Constitutional Democracy, and Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, among others.

Nancy and Rich Kinder net worth 

According to the Houston Chronicle, Nancy and Rich Kinder have an estimated net worth of $11.2 billion, while Forbes magazine estimates their net worth to be around $11.3 billion. Their philanthropic pledge is expected to have a significant impact on the Houston community, supporting causes such as parks, education, and arts, and contributing to the city's development and growth.

