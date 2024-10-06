Twitter
Parliamentary panel summons SEBI Chief Buch, top Finance Ministry officials amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Viral video: Little girls’ adorable dance on Gulabi Sadi song wins heart online, watch

Navratri 2024 Day 4: Who is Maa Kushmanda? Know puja vidhi, mantra and significance

IAF set to attempt THIS record with grand air show at Chennai’s Marina Beach today

Meet Indian man, who won Rs 50000000 on TV show, lost all money, got addicted to alcohol, then started selling..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet couple who built Rs 2250000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…

Today, CashKaro is among the largest cashback and coupon platforms in India. It offers exclusive coupons and cashback on over 1,500 websites across diverse categories, providing substantial discounts.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 06, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Meet couple who built Rs 2250000000 company with Ratan Tata’s help, now aims to…
Image: CashKaro
India is experiencing a surge of innovation and transformation with a multitude of successful startups emerging on the scene. These ventures are not only reshaping the business landscape but also playing a crucial role in boosting the economy. Among them, Swati and Rohan Bhargava, the founders of CashKaro, are making a significant impact in the startup ecosystem.

Swati and Rohan began as friends, but over time, their relationship evolved into that of a married couple and business partners. After marrying Rohan Bhargava in 2009, Swati decided to book their honeymoon tickets through a cashback website. They ended up saving a significant amount of money, which sparked the idea of creating their own cashback platform.

In April 2011, they took a bold step and launched Pouring Pounds, a cashback service website in the UK. A few years later, they relocated from London to Gurgaon, India, where they adapted their successful model by introducing CashKaro in the Indian market.

The couple secured funding for their startup from prominent investors such as Ratan Tata and Kalaari Capital.

According to an ET report, the company achieved an impressive revenue milestone of Rs 225 crore in 2022.

It reported an operating revenue of Rs 302 crore for the year ending March 31, 2024, cofounder Swati Bhargava told Inc42. This shows a growth of approximately 21.5% compared to its operating revenue of Rs 248 crore in FY23.

The co-founder also said that CashKaro is focusing on doubling down on its financial offerings and plans to introduce products such as insurance, loans, and mutual funds, among others. Last year, the startup launched a specialized platform, BankKaro, to support these expansion plans.

CashKaro currently boasts a user base of around 25 million and aims to attract an additional 3-4 million users in FY25, with a revenue target exceeding Rs 400 crore, as stated by the co-founder according to a report of Inc42.

Today, CashKaro is among the largest cashback and coupon platforms in India. It offers exclusive coupons and cashback on over 1,500 websites across diverse categories, providing substantial discounts. CashKaro serves as a one-stop shop for a variety of products, including clothing, accessories, electronics, medicines, groceries, and more, allowing users to earn additional cashback with every purchase. 

