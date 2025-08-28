Meet couple, who once went broke, later sold their startup for whopping Rs 210 crore, their business was...

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engaged: Pop star with several Guinness World Records adds yet another for...; DETAILS inside
A couple in the United States once went broke soon after selling their startup. But they managed to buy it back and later sold it for a whopping amount of USD 24 million or approximately Rs 210 crore. Mike and Kass Lazerow sold their startup Golf.com to Chipshot in 2000 for USD 500,000. However, things soon went south as a funding round failed and the couple lost USD 25,000 (or Rs 21 lakh) in life savings. Let us tell you about their incredible success story.
According to CNBC Make It, the Lazerows launched Golf.com, an online platform meant for recreational golfers, in 1999. Within one year, they sold it to the e-commerce company Chipshot. However, when Chipshot could not secure further funding, it went bankrupt, also taking down Golf.com with it. But Mike and Kass did not want to give up on their venture. Within a few months, the duo assembled a new investment group and managed to rebuy the company for USD 500,000.
For the next two years, the company remained on the edge, coming down to just four employees at one point. However, things took a major turn with legendary golfer Tiger Woods' consecutive Masters wins in 2001 and 2002, leading to a surge in Golf.com's popularity. Cut to 2006, Time Inc., the publisher of Golf Magazine, acquired Golf.com for a staggering amount of USD 24 million. The company's three cofounders, including Mike and Kass Lazerow, each took home USD 1.8 million from the massive deal. Reflecting on the whirlwind journey, Kass Lazerow said: "To be successful, founders need a tolerance for suffering that's certainly higher than most people today coming into the market."