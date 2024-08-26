Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

Some people conquer numerous failures at a very young age, and bounce pack powerfully in a way that their lives into motivating success stories.

We are talking about an inspiring person, the 74-year-old RG Chandramogan, the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product.He started as a college dropout selling ice cream from carts, and now is a business tycoon owning India's largest private dairy companies.

A native of Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father owned a small provision shop, Chandramogan worked at a timber depot for Rs 65. Then in 1970, he quit the job and founded an ice cream business with just three workers out of a 250 sq ft room. He invested just Rs 13,000, and sold ice cream on 15 pushcarts.

While his company grappled in the early months, it earned over Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan the nudge to dream bigger.

In 1981, Chandramogan noticed a massive gap in the service of ice cream industry. Tapping the market of small cities, Chandramogan positioned his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market leader in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he changed his brand’s name to Hatsun Agro Product.

Currently, it has become one of India’s largest private dairy companies. It earns a revenue of staggering Rs 20,000 crore. While Chandramogan’s net worth has surpassed over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His items are sold in 42 countries. While, Chandramogan’s son C Sathyan serves as the company’s Managing Director.