Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

‘She is not authorised to...’: BJP reprimands MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on…

Ratan Tata's company repays Rs 20000 crore debt to avoid...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Billionaire Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed company set to open Rs 8350000000 IPO on...; check details

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Ratan Tata's company repays Rs 20000 crore debt to avoid...

Ratan Tata's company repays Rs 20000 crore debt to avoid...

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

From Narendra Modi to Virat Kohli: Here are seven Indian Instagram stars 

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

9 actors who died due to heart attacks

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़�ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

This actress gained 30kg after being bedridden, was body shamed, felt 'life was over', came back with Rs 400-crore film

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...

A native of Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father owned a small provision shop, Chandramogan worked at a timber depot for Rs 65.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 04:56 PM IST

Meet college dropout who worked for Rs 65, then turned a small cart into Rs 20000 crore company, owns India's largest...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Some people conquer numerous failures at a very young age, and bounce pack powerfully in a way that their lives into motivating success stories.

We are talking about an inspiring person, the 74-year-old RG Chandramogan, the chairman of Hatsun Agro Product.He started as a college dropout selling ice cream from carts, and now is a business tycoon owning India's largest private dairy companies.

A native of  Thiruthangal in Chennai, Chandramogan dropped out of his school owing to financial issues, and his family sold all their property. While his father owned a small provision shop, Chandramogan worked at a timber depot for Rs 65. Then in 1970, he quit the job and founded an ice cream business with just three workers out of a 250 sq ft room. He invested just Rs 13,000, and sold ice cream on 15 pushcarts.  

While his company grappled in the early months, it earned over Rs 1.5 lakh in the first year itself, giving Chandramogan the nudge to dream bigger. 

In 1981, Chandramogan noticed a massive gap in the service of ice cream industry. Tapping the market of small cities, Chandramogan positioned his ‘Arun’ ice cream brand as a market leader in Tamil Nadu. In 1986, he changed his brand’s name to Hatsun Agro Product. 

Currently, it has become one of India’s largest private dairy companies. It earns a revenue of staggering Rs 20,000 crore. While Chandramogan’s net worth has surpassed over Rs 13,000 crore ($1.7 billion), as per Forbes rich list. His items are sold in 42 countries. While, Chandramogan’s son C Sathyan serves as the company’s Managing Director.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI files FIR against ex-principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, over...

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

J-K assembly polls: BJP announces first list of 44 candidates, withdraws it and...

Hariprasad Mandava, Solution Architect ERP SAP: Most prominent industry expert in enterprise business applications

Hariprasad Mandava, Solution Architect ERP SAP: Most prominent industry expert in enterprise business applications

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

Shakib Al Hasan in trouble as BCB gets legal notice to ban all-rounder from all forms, decision likely after....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

Bollywood's only billionaire, outsider who turned Rs 37k to Rs 13000 crore, richer than Shah Rukh-Salman-Aamir combined

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement