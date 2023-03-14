Meet CK Venkataraman, IIM alumnus who runs Ratan Tata's Titan, his monthly salary package is...

CK Venkatraman is 62 years old. He did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985.

CK Venkataraman is a long-distance runner. In 2021, he ran 71 kilometers to pay tribute to his brother who died of the coronavirus pandemic. He is the managing director of the Titan Company that sells watches, jewellery, sun glasses, diamonds etc. He was appointed as the leader of the company in 2019 after having spent over three decades in the Tata Group, mentored by its Chairman Emeritus, Ratan Tata. The company currently runs 1000 stores selling watches, eyewear and jewellery through brands like Zoya, CaratLane, Mia and Tanishq. The company's revenue has been ever increasing. In March 2021, the company's revenue was Rs 20,602 crore. The company's shares earned Rekha Jhunjunwala Rs 1000 crore in just 2 weeks, in February.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is one of the richest women in India. Titan Company Limited's shares earned her Rs 1000 crore in 2 weeks. Here's how. The share prices of the company were Rs 2310. The stock price came to Rs 2535. She owns 5.17 percent of Titan's shares. This is equal to 45895970 paid up shares. The price difference per share was Rs 225. She earned Rs 1000 crore via this.

CK Venkatraman is 62 years old. He did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 1985. He has been with the company since 1990. He, however, says a leader of the company mustn't be distracted by short-term changes in stock price.

Venkatraman comes from a highly educated family. His grandfather was a lawyer, his father an HR professional. He rose through ranks in the Tata Group. From marketing manager, to CEO of the jewellery business to CEO, he has worked really hard to be where he is. He never regrets being with Titan ever since his career began. He says it is the best job ever. He has two daughters. Both of them are lawyers.

He loves spending time with them. He is a graduate of mathematics.

He told Mint that he doesn't invest much. His preferred financial instrument is fixed deposit.

His retirement plan: he wants to visit 200 small towns before he retires. He loves travelling to these towns by car and train.

In 2022, he was paid 50 percent higher than his predecessor Bhaskar Pant who retired in 2019. His salary package last year was Rs 6.99 crore. His monthly salary is over Rs 58 lakh.

He is currently focussing on expanding the Zoya brand. Over the next 10 years, he plans to create 7-10 stores over the next five years.