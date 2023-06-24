Meet Chudgar brothers, who turned family business into Rs 58,000 crore company, their net worth is…

Urmish Chudgar, Binish Chudgar, Nimish Chudgar | Photos: YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook

Their firm today clocks revenue of over Rs 18,800 crore ($2.3 billion). When youngest brother Binish Chudgar joined his father’s company in the 1990s, the sales were a miniscule Rs 35 lakh. Binish, Nimish and Urmish Chudgar are a unique example of a second-generation guiding an established business to new heights.

Their company Intas Pharmaceuticals is today one of the most valuable unlisted Indian companies at Rs 58,000 crore. Intas was founded by one of India’s oldest billionaires Hasmukh Chudgar in 1977. He has long passed on the reins of the company to his sons.

Nimish serves as CEO managing the operations. Binish is MD who is scaling the growth. Urmish is a haematologist-oncologist who looks after the biopharma business and R&D. The three have scaled the business to new heights with their complementing traits.

India and the UK are the two biggest markets for Intas. The company is among the top 20 generic drug manufacturers in the world. Their company runs 15 manufacturing units, 10 in India and others in Mexico and Europe. Intas is backed by Singapore-based investment firm Temasek. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority holds a 3 percent stake in their firm. The Ahmedabad-based Chudgar family’s net worth stands at over Rs 62,000 crore ($7.6 billion).