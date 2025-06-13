Chris Xu, also known as Sky Xu, is the founder and owner of the online fashion retail giant Shein. While the company is a popular global platform, its reclusive founder remains a mystery to a great extent. Read on to know more abut him.

Chris Xu, also known as Sky Xu, is the founder and owner of the online fashion retail giant Shein. While the company is a popular global platform, its reclusive founder remains a mystery to a great extent. That's mainly because of the billionaire entrepreneur's extremely reserved and media-shy nature. Chris, 41, was born in China's Shandong province and also holds the citizenship of Singapore, where his company is now based.

Worked in marketing

Xu, born in 1984, attained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from China's Qingdao University of Science and Technology. Some reports also suggest that he attended the George Washington University in United States but it remains unconfirmed.

After completing his graduation, Xu worked in marketing field, developing a specialisation in Search Engine Optimization (SEO) at Nanjing Aodao Information Technology Co. Soon after, Xu realised significant potential in selling Chinese products to global markets. In 2008, Xu, along with two business partners, founded Nanjing Dianwei Information Technology -- seen as a forerunner of Shein.

A few years later, he launched SheInside, initially selling wedding clothing. The firm was rebranded to Shein in 2015. That same year, Xu moved the company's headquarters from Nanjing to Guangzhou, and eventually to Singapore in 2022.

Xu serves as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Shein and is also believed to be the company's largest individual shareholder.

Among China's richest

Under Xu's leadership, Shein has made its name among the largest fashion retailers in the world, known for its ultra-fast fashion model, wide product range, and relatively low price tags. As of early 2025, Xu's wealth was estimated at USD 9.1 billion (or nearly Rs 78,000 crore; as per the currency exchange rate on June 12). This ranks him among the richest entrepreneurs in China.