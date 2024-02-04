Meet woman, who left home at 15, slept on station, earned Rs 20 daily, now runs Rs 104 crore company

Dreams often start with a dreamer, and Chinu Kala, the Director of Rubans Accessories, is a perfect example. Her story shows how hard work and not giving up can help you overcome tough times. When she was just 15, Chinu left her home because of family problems, carrying only Rs 300 and a bag of clothes. She faced a lot of difficulties, even sleeping at a Mumbai railway station for two days. But she didn't give up. Eventually, she became the owner of Rubans Accessories, a company that makes Rs 40 crores.

In 2014, she started Rubans Accessories from a small kiosk in a Bengaluru mall. The brand has sold one million accessories since then, showing how determined Chinu is.

Chinu Kala lives in a big house in Bengaluru with her husband and daughter, driving a BMW 5 series. Even with all her success, she works 15 hours every day. Her goal is for Rubans to have 25% of the fashion jewelry market share in India.

Chinu's journey began when she had to leave home during Class 10 at St Aloysius School in Mumbai. Unable to finish her studies, she faced challenges on the streets. She started selling knives and coaster sets door-to-door, making just Rs 20 a day. Despite many rejections, she kept going, making a name for herself.

In 2007, she took part in the Gladrags Mrs India beauty pageant and was among the top 10 finalists. Even though she earned well from modelling, she knew it couldn't be a long-term career. In 2004, she got married to Amit, who is now also a director at Rubans.

Chinu invested Rs 3 lakh to start Rubans Accessories and personally managed customers at the kiosk. By 2018, Rubans Accessories had grown to five outlets in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinu adapted her business, moving it online, and the sales increased. Today, Rubans Accessories is a Rs 104 crore fashion jewelry brand, showing Chinu Kala's strength and business skills.