Yun’an Wang, the 38-year-old founder of Guming Holdings, has become China’s latest billionaire after the company’s successful IPO in Hong Kong. Guming, which sells tea under the "Good Me" brand, has secured a 9.1% market share and operates nearly 10,000 stores across China.

In February 2025, Guming Holdings raised $233 million through its IPO, pushing Wang’s net worth to $1.2 billion (Rs 10,430 crore). His strategy of targeting smaller cities and townships has helped his brand expand in a highly competitive market.

Wang started his bubble tea business in 2010 with a single shop in Daxi, a small town in China. Initially, sales were slow, but his focus on affordability and quality helped the business grow. By September 2024, Guming had expanded to 17 provinces and became one of China’s largest freshly made bubble tea chains.

Bubble tea, also known as boba tea, has become a global trend, especially among younger consumers. Originating in Taiwan, its popularity has been driven by customisation options, visually appealing drinks, and strong cultural ties. With intense competition in the industry, Wang’s business strategy has positioned Guming as one of the leading players in China’s growing bubble tea market.

