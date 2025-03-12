His journey started in 2012 when he founded ByteDance in a small Beijing apartment. As a software engineer, he wanted to use big data and machine learning to personalise content for users

Zhang Yiming, the co-founder of ByteDance, has become the richest man in China, with an estimated net worth of $65.5 billion, according to Forbes. His wealth comes from his 21% stake in ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok.

At the age of, Zhang no longer manages the company’s daily operations but continues to shape its AI strategy. Known for his private nature, he once admitted that he lacked management skills and preferred analysing market trends over leading people.

Zhang has always focused on AI, aiming to develop artificial general intelligence (AGI), which can match or surpass human intelligence. He has aggressively hired AI talent, even offering a $1.4 million annual salary to attract a top engineer from a competitor.

His journey started in 2012 when he founded ByteDance in a small Beijing apartment. As a software engineer, he wanted to use big data and machine learning to personalise content for users. The idea came to him after noticing fewer people reading newspapers on the subway, realising that mobile phones would become the primary source of information.

Zhang studied software engineering at Nankai University, where he repaired computers and built websites for extra income. After graduation, he briefly worked at Microsoft but left after six months, saying he was "bored." Before launching ByteDance, he created a real estate platform.

Despite challenges, Zhang has always had global ambitions. In a 2017 interview, he expressed hopes of making ByteDance as influential as Google while acknowledging the cultural hurdles of expanding overseas.