After completing her master’s in chemical engineering, she joined her parent company, an energy and environmental engineering company, as a trainee engineer in 1990. After two years, she and her husband relocated to the UK to revitalise a struggling subsidiary. Following their successful turnaround, they returned to India in 1996 due to a family emergency, after her father passed away. She was then promoted to the company's board while her mother turned around the company in the late 1990s. Her mother led the company as its chairperson from 1996 to 2004. She had figured among the eight richest Indian women and was part of the 40 Richest Indians by net worth according to Forbes in 2007.

Meher Pudumjee, the daughter of billionaire Anu Aga, stepped in as chairman of Thermax in 2004. Born in Pune, Maharashtra, she holds a postgraduate degree in chemical engineering from Imperial College, London. She is married to Pheroz Pudumjee, Director of Thermax. She had to return to India after her father Rohinton Aga suddenly passed away. She is a multifaceted Indian businesswoman whose passion for sustainability drives her efforts in conserving resources and promoting eco-friendly practices within the business and beyond.

She serves on the boards of Teach for India, Akanksha Foundation, Pidilite Industries, Imperial College India Foundation, Shakti Sustainable Solutions, and Pune City Connect. Apart from her professional engagements, Meher is a philanthropist, loves western classical music, sings in a choir, enjoys spending time with her family and dog, exercises regularly, and has a zest for life.

Meher has received numerous accolades for her outstanding contributions to business and society. In 2008, she was honoured as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum, recognising her professional achievements, commitment to social causes, and potential to shape the future. The following year, she was named CEO of the Year by Business Standard in 2009.