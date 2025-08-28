Meet Chaya Nayak, who quits Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after 9 years to join...; she is...

Chaya Nayak worked with different companies before joining Facebook (Meta) as head of Head of Data for Good.

Chaya Nayak, an Indian-origin techie, has quit Mark Zuckerberg's Meta after nearly nine years working at the company. She was the Director of Product Management, Generative AI at Meta. Chaya announced on LinkedIn that she is leaving Meta to join Sam Altman's OpenAI. She is the third Indian techie to leave Meta after Rishabh Agarwal and Avi Verma, who were hired for Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL) on whopping salary packages.

"I remember my first weeks at Facebook like they were yesterday. I joined to help jumpstart Data for Good, an effort to show how data and AI/ML could benefit the world. What started as a bold experiment grew into the foundation of my career," she wrote.

Who is Chaya Nayak?

She is an Indian-origin techie who has now joined OpenAI in Special Initiatives. She joined Meta in October 2016 and, since then worked on different key roles and worked on projects that addressed global challenges. "Meta gave me the chance to build products that supported communities in crisis with Disaster Maps," she shared. She also led the Facebook Open Research and Transparency (FORT) team, focusing on 'data cleaning, differential privacy, and data clean rooms' to enable researchers to study the platform responsibly.

Chaya Nayak's educational qualifications

She holds a Bachelor's in Global Studies- Security, Peace Studies, and Spanish from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Chaya also pursued a Master of Public Policy, Public Policy & Data Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

Chaya Nayak's career

She began her career as a Project Manager at Pathways to Empowerment in Pune. She then moved to the US, joining the City of Milwaukee’s Office of Environmental Sustainability as a Geographic Information Specialist. After a year, she joined The Ergo Group and later joined the Institute for the Future as a consultant.

She worked with different companies before joining Facebook (Meta) as head of Head of Data for Good. Chaya was promoted to Product Manager and later Head of Open Research and Transparency. By 2023, she had been promoted to Director of Product Management for Generative AI.

Chaya Nayak joins OpenAI

Announcing her new role, Nayak wrote, “Today, I’m joining OpenAI to work with Irina Kofman on Special Initiatives – exploring new opportunities at the frontier of AI. It feels like the perfect next chapter: to take everything I’ve learned, and pour it into work that will help define what comes next for technology and society."