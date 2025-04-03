Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty is a highly accomplished medical professional. She played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of NMC Health, joining her husband’s venture when he opened his first medical center in 1975.

Dr BR Shetty, the founder of NMC Health, once a billionaire and a prominent businessman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), had to sell his company for just Rs 74 after US-based financial research firm Muddy Waters Research accused Shetty’s companies of hiding $1 billion in debt from investors in 2019. In this article, we will talk about Dr BR Shetty and his wife Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty, who is a highly accomplished medical professional

Who is Dr BR Shetty?

Born on August 1, 1942 in Karnataka's Udupi, BR Shetty who belonged to a middle-class family, moved to Dubai in 1973 with just $8 in his pocket, hoping to build a better future. Initially, he worked as a door-to-door salesman selling medicines. Soon, he made influential connections and in a few years, founded NMC Health, UAE’s first private healthcare provider.

At the height of his success, Shetty’s net worth soared to $3 billion (Rs 20,000 crore). He owned private jets, Rolls Royce cars, and multiple luxury properties, including two floors in the Burj Khalifa.

Who is Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty?

Dr Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty is a highly accomplished medical professional. She played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of NMC Health, joining her husband’s venture when he opened his first medical center in 1975. As the company’s first medical doctor, Dr. Shetty contributed significantly to its clinical operations and eventually rose to the position of Group Medical Director at NMC Health.

Throughout her tenure, Dr Chandrakumari Shetty focused on delivering patients high-quality clinical care, chairing governance committees, infection control, patient rights, quality management, and facility operations. Despite stepping down from her role in 2021 due to personal reasons, including health challenges, her contributions remain integral to the company’s legacy.